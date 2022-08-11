Emmanuel Dennis set to break Taiwo Awoniyi's transfer record as he edges closer to Nottingham Forest

Dennis has been linked with many Premier League clubs following Watford's relegation from the English topflight. Everton and Newcastle were among the clubs linked with a move for the Super Eagles star, but it appears Forest have won the race for his services.

Pulse Sports had initially reported about Forest's interest in Dennis, although the Tricky Trees were only interested in a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Nottingham Forest accept Watford's demands over Dennis

However, it was reported that Watford were only interested in a permanent sale and would only sell him for a fee in the region of £20m.

The Tricky Trees have now accepted demands and are ready to get their man. According to The Athletic, Forest have made a bid of £20m (₦10.2b) for Dennis, which should be enough to sign the Nigerian international.

Should both parties agree to a deal, Dennis will become Fores's second Nigerian signing this summer, and their record buy.

Steve Cooper's men had already broken their transfer record to sign Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin this summer.

Forest to break Awoniyi's transfer record to sign Dennis

The newly-promoted Premier League side paid £17.5m to sign Awoniyi, but they are now set to eclipse that amount in just a month with the signing of Dennis.

Dennis only joined Watford from Club Brugge last summer on a five-year deal, but he is now set to leave with four years left on his contract.

The Nigerian international had an excellent debut season in the Premier League with the Hornets, scoring ten goals and assisting another six.