Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis sends a message to Watford after his exit

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian international left The Hornets after just a year with the club.

Emmanuel Dennis left Watford to join Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis has wished Watford all the best after he departed the club to join Premier League side, Nottingham Forest.

Dennis joined Watford from Club Brugge for £3.5m last summer, but he leaves after just a year, with four years left on his contract.

The Nigerian international signed a four-year contract worth a reported £20m with Nottingham Forest. Following his move, Dennis took to social media to thank his former employers and also wished them success.

Dennis said: Thank you Watford for everything, I want to wish the club all the best for this season and the future. Forever in my heart.

The Super Eagles star had a successful time at Watford despite staying for just one year. The Nigerian international scored ten goals and recorded six assists in the Premier League last season.

Although it was not enough to help Watford stay in the Premier League, his performances caught the eye of many clubs.

Everton and Newcastle were initially credited with an interest, with the Toffees looking at signing the Nigerian international as a replacement for Richarlison.

However, they never made an official move for the former Club Brugge man, allowing Nottingham to sign the Super Eagles star.

Dennis is Nottingham Forest's Nigerian signing this summer after Taiwo Awoniyi joined the side from Union Berlin for a previous club-record fee.

Awoniyi is already up and running after scoring the winner in the side's 1-0 win over West Ham. Dennis will hope to get off the mark when Forest take on Everton in their next league game.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

