Forgotten Super Eagles star Ejike Uzoenyi reveals what happened to his AFCON 2013 winners medal

Joba Ogunwale
The Sunshine Stars player was in the Super Eagles squad that conquered Africa nine years ago.

Ejike Uzoenyi was part of Super Eagles AFCON 2013 winning squad
Ex-Super Eagles star Ejike Uzoenyi has joked that he sold his AFCON 2013 winners medal for $20b. Uzoenyi was part of Nigeria's squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in Africa.

The Super Eagles, against all odds, conquered Africa nine years ago, beating their West African rivals Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final to secure their third continental title following their success in 1980 and 1994.

Uozenyi, who only played 18 minutes in the competition in the 4-0 win over Mali, revealed it was a special moment for him while also joking he had to sell his winners medal.

"It was very memorable and joyful. It remains one of the special moments of my career," Uzoenyi said.

Everybody would want to be part of such feat. Winning the AFCON is something you can never erase in a hurry, so it's a wonderful thing to be part of that team and to be mentioned among Nigerian players to have won the trophy for the nation.

Although Uzoenyi did not play much in the competition, he still earned a winners medal. The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star reveals he still stares at his medal every morning, but he initially joked that he had sold it for a huge amount of money.

"I sold it for $20bn, it's just a joke anyway," Uzoenyi added when asked about his medal. Why would someone sell something like that? It's a precious gift from God.

This is what a lot of people crave for. When you have it, no amount of pressure will make me sell such a prized asset. Maybe some people have sold theirs, the decision is best known to them, but I can't see myself selling mine.

"It is there, and I stare at it every morning," he concluded.

Uzoenyi has 21 caps for Nigeria but has not played for the country since 2014. He was in Nigeria's squad for the 2014 World Cup, playing for 15 minutes in the 1-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

