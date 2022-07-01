Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke set to leave CSKA Moscow for the Bundesliga

According to Bild, Hertha Berlin are interested in signing Ejke from CSKA Moscow on a season-long loan deal without an option to buy.

The move will allow Ejuke to leave Russia-albeit temporarily- and enjoy his football again. It is not the best of times for players plying their football trade in Russia as the footballing world has shut them out after Russia decided to invade Ukraine.

As a result, foreign players playing in the country are actively seeking an escape route to where they can play their football with a free mind.

Ejuke's potential move to Hertha allows him the opportunity, and it could see him play in the German Bundesliga next season. The Old Lady just about managed to stay in the league after they defeated Hamburg 2-1 on aggregate in the Bundesliga playoff.

Hertha will hope Ejuke's potential arrival will help them improve on their 16th-place finish last season. The Nigerian international had a rollercoaster season last year but will be looking to get better next season.

Ejuke was arguably CSKA Moscow player of the year in the first half of last season, winning three consecutive player of the month awards.