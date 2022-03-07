Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke could leave CSKA Moscow with the Premier League a likely destination

Joba Ogunwale
The former Heerenveen winger has a contract with the Red-blues until 2024, but he could leave temporarily until the end of the season.

Chidera Ejuke goes into the AFCON as a fan's favourite

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke could leave his Russian club CSKA Moscow on a temporary basis after it was revealed that FIFA are planning to invoke an emergency rule that would allow foreign players in Russia to break their contracts immediately.

Chidera Ejuke has been involved in six goals in his last 10 matches for CSKA.
FIFPRO [the body that represents professional footballers] via the Newyork Times revealed it had sent a request to FIFA to allow the foreign players in Russia to terminate their contracts.

According to the organisation, some of the players have expressed concerns over playing in Russia at the moment due to the crisis going on between the country and Ukraine.

And it was revealed that FIFA could invoke an emergency rule by Monday, which would allow any foreign player that plays for a Russian club to leave, although temporarily as FIFA does not want to set a precedent that could affect future decisions.

Ejuke is one of the foreign players in Russia, and this new rule could see him leave CSKA until the end of the season.

The Nigerian international joined the Russian side from Heerenveen in 2020 and has settled in well.

He has been arguably their best player this season, winning the club's player of the month on three occasions.

Although there is no decision yet from the young Nigerian, a move to the Premier League is possible, with Liverpool a likely destination.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Merseyside in the past and once had a failed trial at the club.

Ejuke, who is known for his dribbling abilities, could serve as a backup for Mohamed Salah as the Reds go for an unprecedented quadruple.

His contract with CSKA, however, does not expire until 2024.

Joba Ogunwale

