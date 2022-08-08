'Dream Turns Reality'- Super Eagles star celebrates Premier League achievement

Joba Ogunwale
The opening weekend of the new English top-flight season saw several Nigerian players in action.

Taiwo Awoniyi is the latest Nigerian to play in the Premier League (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi is celebrating his new achievement after making his first competitive appearance for Nottingham Forest.

Awonniyi made his Premier League debut for Forest in their opening game against Newcastle at St. James Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Nigerian international came on in the second half to make his competitive debut not just for Forest but also in the Premier League. Although Steve Cooper's men lost 2-0 to the Magpies, Awoniyi is still happy to have made his Premier League debut.

The Nigerian international fulfilled a lifelong dream on Saturday afternoon while he also thanked Forest faithfuls for their support despite the defeat.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Awoniyi said: Dream turns Reality. Thanks for the support, @officialnffc and we keep fighting for this great club.

Awoniyi's debut on Saturday ends his seven-year wait to finally play in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was previously on Liverpool's books for five years, but he never made a single first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp's men in the top-flight.

During his time at Liverpool, Awoniyi was sent out on loan to several clubs, including Union Berlin, who signed him permanently after impressing the club's chiefs.

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
His performance at Union Berlin last season, where he scored 20 goals, made Forest splash a club-record fee of €20.50m to sign him this summer.

Awoniyi will hope to make his first start and help Forest get their first league win when they welcome West Ham on Sunday.

