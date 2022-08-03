Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey to miss Ajax's games against Fortuna Sittard and Groningen

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey will miss Ajax's opening league game against Fortuna Sittard this weekend and Groningen next weekend.
The Super Eagles star will not play for his new side in their opening two league games of the season.
Bassey will miss the two games as a result of the red card he received in Ajax's Dutch Super Cup loss to PSV last weekend.
Bassey's negative star to Ajax career
His debut had initially been delayed due to a work permit, but he finally played in the 5-3 loss to PSV.
The Nigerian international came on in the second half to make his debut for the Dutch champions. However, he was sent off for an early shower after he was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.
As a result, Bassey will miss Ajax's first two league games of the season. It is a huge blow for Bassey, who would have hoped to start his league career with Ajax on a solid note.
Bassey joined Ajax from Rangers on a five-year deal worth €23m, with another potential €3m in add-ons.
Bassey to wait until September for home debut
The 22-year-old has come in to replace Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez who left for Manchester United this summer.
Bassey is expected to play in central defence in a three-man defence or 4-3-3 formation.
However, he will have to wait until August 28 before he can make his league debut for the Dutch champions.
However, it is an away game at Sparta Rotterdam. Bassey's home league debut will not be until September 3, as Ajax's next game after the clash against Sparta is at FC Utrecht.
