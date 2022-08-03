Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey reveals why he focused on school instead of football

Joba Ogunwale
The 22-year-old is Nigeria's most expensive defender, but he almost did not make it as a player.

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Pro Shots)

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has said that he almost quit football as a teenager until he got his opportunity at Leicester City.

Bassey is currently playing at the top level, having signed for Ajax on a five-year deal worth €23m from Rangers.

The deal made the Super Eagles star the most expensive Nigerian defender, but it would not have been possible had he quit the sport when he was 15.

Bassey revealed he never had a professional club when he was, so his mom urged him to focus on school. The Nigerian international took his mom's advice until Leicester City gave him an opportunity.

"I remember well, I was fifteen, it was summer, and I didn't have a professional club," Bassey told Voetbal, via, Ajaxshowtime.

During those years in London, I played for various amateur teams and played a lot of street football. For me, football was everything. My mother insisted that I should do my best in school, that was my future.

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Icon SMI)
Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Icon SMI) Pulse Nigeria

I did, I followed all the lessons with interest, but once I got out of school, I grabbed the ball, and I was on my way.'

'I had already resigned myself to the fact that that opportunity would never come again. I decided to focus even more on school and to stop playing football at a club until that summer suddenly, a message came from Leicester City that they had seen me play and they wanted to give me a chance. That took a radical turn.

"Finally, my dream of becoming a professional football player came closer.'

Bassey revealed the move to Leicester was challenging as he had to leave friends and family in London. Still, he had to make the sacrifice because he really wanted to be a professional footballer.

"I had to make that sacrifice because this was what I wanted so badly," Bassey added.

"Playing football in a professional environment, getting the opportunity that so many talents want in London.

"Everything had to give way to succeed, and that included missing my friends and family in London," he added.

Bassey started his career at Leicester City
Bassey started his career at Leicester City Pulse Nigeria

Bassey linked up with the Leicester U18 team when he joined the Foxes before moving up to U23s. However, he never got to play for their first team before he joined Rangers in 2020. It was at Rangers he caught the world's attention.

Joba Ogunwale

