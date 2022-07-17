Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey left out of Ajax's pre-season Austria camp

Bassey is expected to join the Dutch champions on a four-year deal from Rangers. The 22-year-old is in Amsterdam to complete and currently undergoing his medical before signing the deal.

Bassey to Ajax imminent

Although the deal is close to being completed, Bassey is not part of Ajax's squad for their pre-season camp in Austria.

The Dutch champions named a 29-man squad that took off for Austria on Sunday, but there was no place for their incoming new star. However, it remains to be seen if Bassey will join the rest of the team when he completes his deal.

Ajax paid €22m, with another €5m in add-ons to sign the Nigerian international from Rangers. The Eredivisie champions will also pay the Gers 10% of the future sale on the player.

Bassey comes in for Martinez

Bassey has been brought in to replace Argentina's defender Lisandro Martinez, who departed for Manchester United.

Bassey is a suitable replacement for Martinez as he can also play as a centre-back, left-back and in a three-man defence.

