Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey left out of Ajax's pre-season Austria camp

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles defender is already in Holland, but he is not Ajax's squad that left for their pre-season camp on Sunday evening.

Bassey is expected to join Ajax for a club-record fee for a defender
Bassey is expected to join Ajax for a club-record fee for a defender

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey has been left out of Ajax's squad that travelled to Austria for their pre-season training camp on Sunday evening.

Bassey is expected to join the Dutch champions on a four-year deal from Rangers. The 22-year-old is in Amsterdam to complete and currently undergoing his medical before signing the deal.

Although the deal is close to being completed, Bassey is not part of Ajax's squad for their pre-season camp in Austria.

The Dutch champions named a 29-man squad that took off for Austria on Sunday, but there was no place for their incoming new star. However, it remains to be seen if Bassey will join the rest of the team when he completes his deal.

Ajax paid €22m, with another €5m in add-ons to sign the Nigerian international from Rangers. The Eredivisie champions will also pay the Gers 10% of the future sale on the player.

Bassey has been brought in to replace Argentina's defender Lisandro Martinez, who departed for Manchester United.

Bassey is a suitable replacement for Martinez as he can also play as a centre-back, left-back and in a three-man defence.

Bassey replaces Martinez who leaves for Man Utd
Bassey replaces Martinez who leaves for Man Utd

The 22-year-old's profile has been on the rise since he joined Rangers from Leicester City in 2020. The Nigerian international was named Rangers' young player of the year last season, while he was also named in the Europa League team of the year following Rangers' run to the final.

