Official: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey is now Nigeria's fifth most expensive player as he joins Ajax

Ajax had been in a battle with Brighton Hove Albion for the signing of Bassey, but the four-time European champions won the race after making a better offer to Rangers.

A statement on Ajax website read: Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers FC and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam.

The English-Nigerian player has signed a contract with Ajax that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027. Ajax will pay a transfer fee of EUR 23 million to Rangers FC. Including variables, that amount could increase to EUR 26.5 million.

Calvin Bassey replaces Lisandro Martinez at Ajax

The Dutch champions have been courting the Nigerian international for a while as a replacement for Argentina's defender Lisandro Martinez, who recently joined Manchester United.

Bassey had spoken to Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder, who was impressed with the Nigerian youngster's quality. The Dutch tactician believes Bassey fits perfectly into Ajax's style following Martinez's departure.

Like Martinez, Bassey is also a left-footed defender that can play in a three-man defence. The Dutch champions have now gotten their man as they aim to defend their Eredivisie title and have a good run in next season's Champions League.

Bassey overtakes Awoniyi and Osimhen to become Nigeria's fifth-most expensive player

Ajax paid €23m to sign the Nigerian international from Rangers with another potential €3m in add-ons, making Bassey's sale the biggest in the Gers' history.

The fee also makes him the fifth most expensive Nigerian player of all time, moving ahead of Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi, who joined Nottingham Forest for a club-record fee of €20.50m this summer.

It is also the second biggest signing by Ajax after Steven Bergwijn, who joined the club from Tottenham for €31.25m this summer.

Bassey leaves Rangers after two years at the club, having joined the club from Leicester City in 2020. The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful two-year stint at the club, helping them win the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/2021 season.

Bassey's profile shot through the roof last season following his performance for Rangers in Europe and the league. He played a key role in Rangers' run to the Europa League final, playing in all 14 games and was in the starting lineup in 12 matches, including the final.