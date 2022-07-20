Official: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey is now Nigeria's fifth most expensive player as he joins Ajax

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Bassey has joined the Dutch champions after leaving Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Calvin Bassey joins Ajax
Calvin Bassey joins Ajax

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has joined Eredivisie Champions Ajax from Scottish Premiership side Rangers FC on a five-year deal.

Recommended articles

Ajax had been in a battle with Brighton Hove Albion for the signing of Bassey, but the four-time European champions won the race after making a better offer to Rangers.

A statement on Ajax website read: Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers FC and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam.

The English-Nigerian player has signed a contract with Ajax that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027. Ajax will pay a transfer fee of EUR 23 million to Rangers FC. Including variables, that amount could increase to EUR 26.5 million.

The Dutch champions have been courting the Nigerian international for a while as a replacement for Argentina's defender Lisandro Martinez, who recently joined Manchester United.

Bassey replaces Martinez who leaves for Man Utd
Bassey replaces Martinez who leaves for Man Utd Pulse Nigeria

Bassey had spoken to Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder, who was impressed with the Nigerian youngster's quality. The Dutch tactician believes Bassey fits perfectly into Ajax's style following Martinez's departure.

ALSO READ: PulseSPORTS30: Osimhen, Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Awoniyi make up the top 5

I worked harder because Nigeria did not call me for AFCON 2021

Calvin Bassey linked with Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig

Like Martinez, Bassey is also a left-footed defender that can play in a three-man defence. The Dutch champions have now gotten their man as they aim to defend their Eredivisie title and have a good run in next season's Champions League.

Ajax paid €23m to sign the Nigerian international from Rangers with another potential €3m in add-ons, making Bassey's sale the biggest in the Gers' history.

The fee also makes him the fifth most expensive Nigerian player of all time, moving ahead of Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi, who joined Nottingham Forest for a club-record fee of €20.50m this summer.

Taiwo Awoniyi is no longer Nigeria's sixth most expensive player following Bassey's move to Ajax
Taiwo Awoniyi is no longer Nigeria's sixth most expensive player following Bassey's move to Ajax Pulse Nigeria

It is also the second biggest signing by Ajax after Steven Bergwijn, who joined the club from Tottenham for €31.25m this summer.

Bassey leaves Rangers after two years at the club, having joined the club from Leicester City in 2020. The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful two-year stint at the club, helping them win the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/2021 season.

Calvin Bassey enjoyed two successful years with Rangers (IMAGO/Revierfoto)
Calvin Bassey enjoyed two successful years with Rangers (IMAGO/Revierfoto) Pulse Nigeria

Bassey's profile shot through the roof last season following his performance for Rangers in Europe and the league. He played a key role in Rangers' run to the Europa League final, playing in all 14 games and was in the starting lineup in 12 matches, including the final.

His performance earned him a spot in the Europa League's team of the season while he was also named Rangers' young player of the year.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Calvin Bassey is the seventh Nigerian player to play for Ajax

    Calvin Bassey is the seventh Super Eagles star to play for Ajax

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

  • Paulo Dybala has left Juventus for Roma. (Image/Roma)

    Dybala 'privileged' to join Mourinho at Roma, takes Matic's shirt no.

Recommended articles

Calvin Bassey is the seventh Super Eagles star to play for Ajax

Calvin Bassey is the seventh Super Eagles star to play for Ajax

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Dybala 'privileged' to join Mourinho at Roma, takes Matic's shirt no.

Dybala 'privileged' to join Mourinho at Roma, takes Matic's shirt no.

Official: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey is now Nigeria's fifth most expensive player as he joins Ajax

Official: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey is now Nigeria's fifth most expensive player as he joins Ajax

Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

Nigeria eliminated from 4 CAF awards categories, Oshoala makes final shortlist

Nigeria eliminated from 4 CAF awards categories, Oshoala makes final shortlist

Trending

WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Kanu Nwankwo have all won multiple African Footballer of the Year awards
WAFCON 2022

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal