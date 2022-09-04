Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey assists Ghana's star in Ajax's emphatic win

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian defender showed the attacking side of his game as the Dutch champions maintained their unbeaten start to the league.

Calvin Bassey was at his brilliant best against Cambuur
Calvin Bassey was at his brilliant best against Cambuur

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey had another brilliant game as Ajax thrashed Cambuur 4-0 to maintain their 100% record in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.

Recommended articles

Bassey has never put a foot wrong since returning from a two-match suspension following the red card he received on his Ajax debut.

The Nigerian international, who joined Ajax from Rangers, has now kept a clean sheet in his three league games for the club.

Ajax were the clear favourites going into their clash against Cambuur, but they had to wait until the 35th minute before finding the breakthrough.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring, tapping home from close range. It did not take long before Ajax doubled their lead as Bergwijn scored his second of the day with a brilliant strike from distance.

The champions continued their dominance in the second half as Devyne Rensch's shot from outside made it three in the 53rd minute. Alfred Schreuder's men were not done yet, as Bassey low cross found Mohammed Kudus in the box for a simple tap-in.

The assist capped off a brilliant display for Bassey. The Nigerian international made two interceptions and won all the duels he faced. The 22-year-old also had a pass accuracy of 94%, including one key pass.

The match served as perfect preparation for Bassey ahead of an emotional reunion with Rangers. Bassey will face his former teammates on Tuesday as Ajax welcome the Scottish side in their opening match of this season's Champions League.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja scores hat-trick after deadline day heartbreak

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja scores hat-trick after deadline day heartbreak

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey assists Ghana's star in Ajax's emphatic win

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey assists Ghana's star in Ajax's emphatic win

'Makes me so proud' - ex-Super Eagles captain Oliseh eulogises Alex Iwobi

'Makes me so proud' - ex-Super Eagles captain Oliseh eulogises Alex Iwobi

Victor Osimhen blanks for Napoli in 2-1 win against Lazio

Victor Osimhen blanks for Napoli in 2-1 win against Lazio

Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes

Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes

'Just getting started' - Reactions as Lewandowski and Kounde inspire Barcelona to 3-0 win against Sevilla

'Just getting started' - Reactions as Lewandowski and Kounde inspire Barcelona to 3-0 win against Sevilla

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Simy Nwankwo has secured a second loan transfer away from Salernitana
SERIE B

Super Eagles sharpshooter joins Serie B side Benevento

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier