Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey assists Ghana's star in Ajax's emphatic win

Bassey has never put a foot wrong since returning from a two-match suspension following the red card he received on his Ajax debut.

Ajax's dominance continue

The Nigerian international, who joined Ajax from Rangers, has now kept a clean sheet in his three league games for the club.

Ajax were the clear favourites going into their clash against Cambuur, but they had to wait until the 35th minute before finding the breakthrough.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring, tapping home from close range. It did not take long before Ajax doubled their lead as Bergwijn scored his second of the day with a brilliant strike from distance.

Bassey and Kudus link up for Nigeria-Ghana combination

The champions continued their dominance in the second half as Devyne Rensch's shot from outside made it three in the 53rd minute. Alfred Schreuder's men were not done yet, as Bassey low cross found Mohammed Kudus in the box for a simple tap-in.

The assist capped off a brilliant display for Bassey. The Nigerian international made two interceptions and won all the duels he faced. The 22-year-old also had a pass accuracy of 94%, including one key pass.