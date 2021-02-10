Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has revealed that he has no regrets leaving Arsenal for Everton in 2019.

Iwobi in the summer of that left his boyhood club to join fellow Premier League side, Everton, in a deal worth around £40m.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Nigeria international said he does not feel any regret leaving Arsenal where he spent 15 years and came through the ranks.

"It's tough going from that at Arsenal. One manager, obviously Unai Emery came, and yeah it was a bit different because there was a lot of different methods, things were getting changed, positions, formations, and I have had to play in numerous positions, so maybe I was a bit unsettled, but I don't really want to say like an argument or problem because at the end of the day, as footballers, we should be able to cope with the situation," he told Sky Sports.

Alex Iwobi came through the ranks at Arsenal where he spent 15 years (Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Getty Images

"Maybe I should have handled it better, but whether what happened in the past has made me who I am today, so there's no regrets."

Iwobi is now in his second season at Everton since that move. His form dropped after a fine start in his first season with the Toffees and could only manage one goal in 21 league appearance and another goal in four League Cup games.

He has improved in the 2020-2021 season with a couple of impressive performances for the Carlo Ancelotti side.