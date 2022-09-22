Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has appreciated Alan Shearer after the Newcastle legend named him in his Premier League team of the week.
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi reacts to Alan Shearer's recognition
The Nigerian international was named in Shearer's team of the week.
Iwobi is part of a four-man midfield Shearer named in his team of the week following last weekend's round of matches.
The 26-year-old was named in Shearer's list of midfielders, which included Granit Xhaka, Palhinha, and Kevin De Bruyne.
Grateful Iwobi
Iwobi reacted to Shearer's recognition by quoting the post on the official Premier League account with the caption: Honoured.
The Super Eagles star has been receiving praise for his performances for Everton from different quarters since the Premier League season started.
Iwobi has been arguably Everton's best player this season. Although he did not score in the 1-0 win over West Ham last weekend, Iwobi provided the assist for Neal Maupay's winner.
Iwobi's turnaround under Lampard
The Nigerian international has provided three assists in Everton's last four goals. It has been a remarkable turnaround for Iwobi under Frank Lampard.
The Nigerian international had struggled since he arrived from Arsenal in 2019, but Lampard's appointment has sparked a turnaround in his form.
His performances have led to reports that he could be set for a new contract at Goodison Park, with his current deal set to expire in 2024.
Iwobi is currently with Nigeria on international duty. The 26-year-old is expected to play for the side when they take on Algeria in a highly anticipated friendly against Algeria on September 27 at the Oran Olympic Stadium.