Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has paid tribute to the #EndSARS movement with a note on his boot which reads #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY.

For several weeks, young Nigerians took to the street in protest to call for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a dreaded and controversial unit of the Nigerian police.

The movement which shone a light on police brutality in Nigeria snagged worldwide support.

Super Eagles players, including Iwobi, was not left out as they took to social media to show support. The Everton star has continued with his support with the latest scribble on his boot which reads #EndPoliceBrutality.

The 24-year-old showed off the work on his boot on social media with #EndPoliceBrutality as the caption.

The #EndSARS movement achieved one of its primary aim, which was the disbandment of the unit of the Nigerian police.