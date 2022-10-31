Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi linked with a move to French Ligue 1 giants

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international's brilliant start to the season has not gone unnoticed among Europe elites.

Alex Iwobi has been linked with a move to Monaco
Alex Iwobi has been linked with a move to Monaco

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi is attracting interest from France following his impressive start to the season in the Premier League.

Read Also

Iwobi has been arguably Everton's best player this season, churning out brilliant performances week after week.

The Super Eagles star has scored one goal and assisted another five in 13 league games for the Toffees this season.

Iwobi's performances have now caught the eye of Monaco, who are reportedly looking to sign the Nigerian international.

According to Turkish transfer expert Ekrem Konur as per Tribal Football, The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly keeping an eye on the Nigerian international ahead of a potential move in January or next summer.

Alex Iwobi has been brilliant for Everton this season
Alex Iwobi has been brilliant for Everton this season Pulse Nigeria

Monaco are reportedly eyeing Iwobi on the cheap, as he currently has 18 months left on his contract at Goodison Park.

However, the Ligue 1 giants are likely to face competition from Everton, who are also looking to renew the Super Eagles star's contract.

The Toffees want to reward Iwobi's performance with a new improved deal that will keep him at the club for the future. Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal for €30.40m in July 2019.

Alex Iwobi could also remain at Everton
Alex Iwobi could also remain at Everton Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian international struggled for the first two years at the club, with Everton fans calling for his exit. However, he had an upturn in his performances following Frank Lampard's appointment as the team's manager.

It now remains to be seen if the Nigerian will stay at Goodison Park or move to France.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Jose Mourinho says Hellas Verona deserved a point against AS Roma

    'I'm not hypocritical'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's win against Hellas Verona

  • Calvin Bassey Ajax (IMAGO/ANP)

    Calvin Bassey focused, to ignore family, friends as Ajax visit Rangers

  • Calvin Bassey - Aad de Mos

    Former Ajax manager slams purchase of Calvin Bassey, classifies him as waste of €23m

Recommended articles

'I'm not hypocritical'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's win against Hellas Verona

'I'm not hypocritical'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's win against Hellas Verona

Calvin Bassey focused, to ignore family, friends as Ajax visit Rangers

Calvin Bassey focused, to ignore family, friends as Ajax visit Rangers

Former Ajax manager slams purchase of Calvin Bassey, classifies him as waste of €23m

Former Ajax manager slams purchase of Calvin Bassey, classifies him as waste of €23m

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi linked with a move to French Ligue 1 giants

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi linked with a move to French Ligue 1 giants

Paul Pogba: French star officially ruled out of World Cup

Paul Pogba: French star officially ruled out of World Cup

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release breaks record on PlayStation store

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II release breaks record on PlayStation store

2022 WWE Crown Jewel: All you need to know (Match Cards, Date, Location)

2022 WWE Crown Jewel: All you need to know (Match Cards, Date, Location)

Incredible Max Verstappen breaks record in Mexican Grand Prix win

Incredible Max Verstappen breaks record in Mexican Grand Prix win

Serie A: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen joins Liverpool's Mo Salah in the elite club

Serie A: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen joins Liverpool's Mo Salah in the elite club

Trending

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says goodbye to Rangers

'Clubs rejected me because I'm old' - Leon Balogun opens up

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma
SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

Jose Mourinho has surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson as the coach with the most wins in European club competitions.

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final
FIFA U-17 WWC

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final