Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi linked with a move to French Ligue 1 giants

Iwobi has been arguably Everton's best player this season, churning out brilliant performances week after week.

Iwobi on Monaco's radar

The Super Eagles star has scored one goal and assisted another five in 13 league games for the Toffees this season.

Iwobi's performances have now caught the eye of Monaco, who are reportedly looking to sign the Nigerian international.

According to Turkish transfer expert Ekrem Konur as per Tribal Football, The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly keeping an eye on the Nigerian international ahead of a potential move in January or next summer.

Pulse Nigeria

Monaco are reportedly eyeing Iwobi on the cheap, as he currently has 18 months left on his contract at Goodison Park.

However, the Ligue 1 giants are likely to face competition from Everton, who are also looking to renew the Super Eagles star's contract.

Everton looking to renew Iwobi's contract

The Toffees want to reward Iwobi's performance with a new improved deal that will keep him at the club for the future. Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal for €30.40m in July 2019.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian international struggled for the first two years at the club, with Everton fans calling for his exit. However, he had an upturn in his performances following Frank Lampard's appointment as the team's manager.