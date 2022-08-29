Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi issues a rallying call to his Everton teammates

The Toffees travel to Elland Road on Tuesday night, looking for their first league win of the season.

Alex Iwobi has been in superb form this season for Everton.
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has urged his Everton teammates to embrace the pressure when they take on Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Tuesday night.

Iwobi and his Everton teammates will face Jesse Marsch's men on Tuesday night, looking for their first league win of the season.

Frank Lampard's men are without a win from their first four games after losing to Chelsea and Aston Villa in their opening two games before picking up a point against Nottingham Forest and Brentford, respectively.

Although the Toffees go into the game against Leeds with confidence after picking up a respectable point in their match against the Bees last time out, Iwobi insists it will not be an easy encounter.

Alex Iwobi says Everton's clash against Leeds will be a difficult one
The Nigerian international has rallied his teammates to prepare for a hostile home crowd when they take to the pitch at Elland Road.

"It's not going to be easy playing away as well, Iwobi said ahead of the clash on Tuesday night.

"Their fans will be on them to give them that motivation. But it's another away challenge for us.

But despite the challenge that awaits Everton, Iwobi insists he loves the pressure and has urged his teammates to embrace the hostile environment too.

"For me, I can only speak for myself, I enjoy playing under that pressure and giving that energy, that belief to just go and try and keep them quiet as much as we can," Iwobi added.

Alex Iwobi of Everton during the Premier League match between Brentford and Everton
"It's another challenge to try and get the three points. It won't be easy, but all we can do is try," Iwobi added.

Everton will hope Iwobi maintains his current form if they are to get anything from the game against Leeds. The Nigerian international has been the Toffees shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign so far.

A win for Everton will take them two points behind their opponents tomorrow.

