Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi helps Everton secure a valuable point at Fulham

Iwobi has been Everton's best player this season, and he was at it again as Frank Lampard's men made it four points from their last two games.

The Super Eagles star, who set up two goals last week, played in one key pass and two long balls against the Cottagers. But his effort was only good enough to help Everton secure a point, which the Toffees were lucky to get.

The away side were second-best for most parts of the game, with Fulham dominating possession from the start. Marco Silva's men were unlucky not to go into the break with the lead after shooting 11 shots, with four on target.

The Cottagers went close through Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, who were both denied by Jordan Pickford.

Fulham continued the same way in the second half, firing 13 shots, including two on target. However, despite their dominance, the home side could not find a way through a resolute Everton defence.

Nonetheless, it was a valuable point for both parties, with Fulham moving up to 19 points in seventh place while Everton sit in the 13th spot with 14 points from 13 games.