A Victor Osimhen hat-trick and an assist inspired the Nigerian side to overturn a two-goal deficit after they had lost 0-2 away in Libya last week.

Musa had pledged N1m to the team each goal scored to motivate the players ahead of the game.

The Super Eagles stand-in captain pledged the sum when he and coach Gernot Rohr visited the team in training on Saturday, March 23 and just a few hours after the 4-0 win on Monday, Musa fulfilled his promise.

His pledge was part of the support that was given the team ahead of the crucial second leg at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Super Eagles boss Rohr had released four of his players, Osimhen, Chidozie Awaziem, Francis Uzoho and Valentine Ozonwafor.

The move paid off as all four players were crucial for the U23s. Although Uzoho had little to do in the game, the central defence pairing of Awaziem and Ozonwafor kept it tight at the back while it was Osimhen that netted a hat-trick and grabbed an assist in the 4-0 win.