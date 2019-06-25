The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday, June 25 staged a protest over unpaid wages and bonuses which made one of the players abandon his media duties ahead of their second game against Guinea at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A player was expected to accompany Gernot Rohr to face the media at a press conference before the game against Guinea but only the Super Eagles coach showed up.

There was confusion over the reason why the unknown player was absent with the CAF media officer present announcing that the player was ill while Rohr said the player had to stay back at the hotel for a meeting.

Pulse Sports have however learnt that the meeting was to discuss the non-payment of their wages and bonuses.

A source in Super Eagles camp told Pulse Sports that the players have not been paid their bonuses for the win against Burundi and their daily camp allowances since they arrived in Egypt.

The source also revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are claiming that the non-payment is due to delay in bank transfers.

“The players are waiting to get their transfers before they do anything,” the source told Pulse Sports.

This is the second time the NFF have had to deal with the issue of players’ protest in one week following Super Falcons' sit-protest at their hotel in France after they were eliminated from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

That issue has been quickly resolved with the Super Falcons now back in the country.

The federation says they have had to borrow money to execute the Super Falcons and Super Eagles campaigns this summer as the money approved by President Muhammadu Buhari is still being processed.