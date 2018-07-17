news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has stated that Nigeria should have gotten a penalty in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter against Argentina.

The Super Eagles needed a point against Argentina to advance to the round of 16 of the tournament but eventually lost the game 2-1.

Before the Argentines got to what turned out to be the winner, the Super Eagles had a penalty call that was turned down by Turkish referee Cuyent Cakir.

Marcos Rojo evidently handled the ball in the box as confirmed by VAR and replays showed, but the referee turned down another penalty for the Super Eagles.

In an interview on German television station, ZDFsport the Super Eagles boss explained why Rojo’s call should have been a penalty when relating it to Ivan Perisic’s handled the ball in the World Cup final game against France.

Rohr who is linked with the Algerian head coach job stated that before the start of the tournament the referee analyst explained the procedures for awarding a penalty when the ball is handled in the box.

In relating to the Perisic’s penalty decision Rohr said, “The FIFA instructors told us before the World Cup that if the hand leaves the body, it is a penalty but if it is not brought out, it is no penalty. That rule is what the referee has followed today.”

The game ended in favour of France as they lifted their second World Cup, but Nigeria were not so lucky as they crashed out of the tournament at the group phase.