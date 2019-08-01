The Super Eagles of Nigeria have received N17.9m ($50000) from Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote for their goal against Algeria in the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Dangote had pledged $50000 per goal to the Super Eagles ahead of their AFCON 2019 semi-final clash against Algeria.

The Super Eagles went on to score just one goal courtesy of Odion Ighalo in a 2-1 loss to Algeria and on Wednesday, July 31, Dangote redeemed his pledge to the Super Eagles.

Getty Images

Represented by the group managing director of Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake, the businessman presented a cheque to the Super Eagles who were represented by midfielder John Ogu, team administrator Dayo Enebi and equipment manager Chidi Ngoka.

“Business tycoon Aliko Dangote today in Lagos redeemed his pledge of $50,000 to the Super Eagles for their one goal against Algeria in AFCON 2019 semi-final. Money was presented by Olakunle Alake, GMD of Dangote Group accompanied by Anthony Chiejina, Chief Corp. Comm. Officer,” the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said on their Twitter.

Dangote’s cheque came a day after the Super Eagles had received N8.9m ($25000) from another Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola.

Femi like Dangote pledged the sum ahead of Super Eagles clash against Algeria.

After the 2-1 loss to Algeria, the Super Eagles went on to beat Tunisia in the third-place match to take home the bronze medal of AFCON 2019.