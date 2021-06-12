RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles players won't get match bonuses for the game against Sierra Leone because they threw away a 4-0 lead

Authors:

Steve Dede

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick says they won't pay for mediocrity.

Super Eagles of Nigeria will not receive match bonuses for the Sierra Leone game after throwing away a 4-0 lead (Instagram/Super Eagles)
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the Super Eagles will not receive match bonuses for the home game against Sierra Leone because they threw away a 4-0 lead.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria drew 4-4 with Sierra Leone despite being 4-0 up in the 40th minute of an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in November 2020.

The NFF have remained furious with that result and decided not to pay match bonuses for that game.

"We are not going to pay for the match against Sierra Leone because we don't pay for mediocrity.," NFF boss Pinnick said in his interview on Arise TV's Morning Show.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick says they will not pay for mediocrity (Pulse)
"You can't play 4-4 at home."

The NFF boss used the Moroccan FA as an example, revealing that his colleague once told him that they don't pay bonuses for games against teams below them in the FIFA Ranking.

In a game played in Benin City, the Super Eagles raced into a 4-0 lead with a brace from Alex Iwobi and a goal each from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.

The Leone Stars pulled a goal back just before halftime and scored three in the second half to go home with a draw.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

