Super Eagles players won't get match bonuses for the game against Sierra Leone because they threw away a 4-0 lead

The Super Eagles of Nigeria drew 4-4 with Sierra Leone despite being 4-0 up in the 40th minute of an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in November 2020.

The NFF have remained furious with that result and decided not to pay match bonuses for that game.

"We are not going to pay for the match against Sierra Leone because we don't pay for mediocrity.," NFF boss Pinnick said in his interview on Arise TV's Morning Show.

Pulse Nigeria

"You can't play 4-4 at home."

The NFF boss used the Moroccan FA as an example, revealing that his colleague once told him that they don't pay bonuses for games against teams below them in the FIFA Ranking.

In a game played in Benin City, the Super Eagles raced into a 4-0 lead with a brace from Alex Iwobi and a goal each from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.