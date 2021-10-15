Super Eagles players that could light up the EPL, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga this weekend

English Premier League

In England, William Troost Ekong of Watford FC will be looking forward to being picked by coach Claudio Raineri ahead of the team against Liverpool in the English Premier League Saturday ( 16 October 2021 )early kick off the game.

The Super Eagles assistant captain played the 180 minutes of Nigeria's doubleheader against the Central Africa Republic in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

He is fit and available for selection as Claudio Raineri faces his first baptism of fire against the reds as he makes another return to the English top flight.

Though Emmanuel Dennis was not invited for the Super Eagles international break games he is also expected to make the matchday squad under the new manager.

Watford FC is 15th on the log, managing seven points out a possible 21 points with only two victories in seven outings.

Kelechi Iheanacho will have to forget the average performance he had for the Super Eagles in the International break and pick it up from where he left it for Leicester City FC as the team host Manchester United on Saturday (16 October 2021) by 3 pm.

Iheanacho will be hoping to get his second start of the season after he scored on his first start against Crystal Palace just before the International break, of which many observers believe he has done enough to be a regular starter under Brendan Rodgers with his exploits of last season.

Wilfred Ndidi won't be available for selection as he is still out due to Injury while Super Eagles eligible player, Ademola Lukman is in line for selection as well.

Frank Onyeka is expected to be one of the midfield players to be selected by the coach, Thomas Frank, as Brentford FC host Chelsea FC in another EPL London derby on Saturday (16 October 2021) evening by 5:30 pm.

The Nigerian has been having a great start to life in the league as the fiery tale of the modest club continues.

Onyeka had great performances against Liverpool and Arsenal and getting a chance to show what he can do against the table-topping Chelsea will be a welcome relief for the Nigerian who featured in the two games of the Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Central Africa Republic during the International break.

Italian Serie A

Away from England, another place to watch out for Super Eagles players this weekend is the Italian Serie A as two Super Eagles players will go head to head.

Ola Aina of Torino FC will have a torrid night trying to stop the Napoli FC attack led by the rampaging Victor Osimhen.

Ola Aina made the first eleven in Lagos when Super Eagles lost to the Wild Beast of Central Africa Republic while Victor Osimhen scored the second goal in Douala when the team restore some pride for Nigeria in the doubleheader during the International break.

Napoli will be relying on Osimhen's proficiency in form of goals this season, to consolidate their stay on top of the Serie A table while Torino will rely on Aina to stop Naples from wrecking further damage to their season having managed to win two out of the seven matches played so far.

The match will place on Sunday (17 October 2021) by 5p m at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples.

Still in Italy, three other Nigerians could be in action as forgotten Super Eagles players, Obi and Simy Nwankwo will be available for selection when newly-promoted Salernitania will host face Spezia FC on Saturday by 2 pm.

French Ligue 1

In France, it's going another clash between two Super Eagles players as Moses Simon's Nantes will face off against Samuel Kalu's Bordeaux FC.

Moses Simon is expected to continue his good start to the season where he has a goal and many assists to his name.

While Samuel Kalu has been enduring a difficult start as he is yet to hit his full stride since he collapse on the opening day of the season a month some weeks back.

The match will place at Matmut Atlantique stadium, Bordeaux city, on Sunday (17 October 2021) at 2 pm.

Terem Moffi is also expected to be active against Marseille FC on Sunday ( 17 October 2021) by 7:45 pm, as he is to lead Lorient FC's attack.

The bulky forward who has scored two goals Ligue 1 this season sat out the two matches played by the Super Eagles during the international break after he was called up as a replacement for the Injured Alex Iwobi.

The German Bundesliga

In Germany, Taiwo Awoniyi will shrug off his poor Super Eagles debut match against the Central Africa Republic in Lagos and hope to add his season tally of five goals in seven games as Union Berlin host Wolfsburg FC on Saturday (16 October 2021) by 2:30 pm.

Kelvin Akpoguma who sat out Nigeria's doubleheader during the international break could be in the lineup when Hoffenheim FC host FC Cologne on Friday night in the Bundesliga by 7:30 pm.

