The Super Eagles of Nigeria used the international break to regroup for the first time in 2020 and played two friendly games.

After a 0-1 loss to Algeria in the first game on Friday, October 9, 2020, the Super Eagles managed a 1-1 draw against Tunisia on Tuesday, October 13.

Super Eagles of Nigeria lost one and drew the other friendly game in the international break (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

ALSO READ: 5 things we learnt from the games

These are how all the players rated over 10 in both games.

Goalkeeper

Maduka Okoye (6/10)

After his debut against Brazil in October 2019, Maduka Okoye got two games to show his abilities and he didn’t disappoint. He commanded his area very well, looked sharp and did very well with the ball on his field. He, however, conceded two goals in two games.

Defenders

Leon Balogun (7/10)

Played 147 minutes from the two games and was Nigeria’s best player in both of them. Balogun was solid and played out well from the back.

William Troost-Ekong (6/10)

Played only against Algeria and had a busy evening all through the game. He was agile but didn’t exude calmness and authority.

Tyronne Ebuehi (4/10)

Played 67 minutes of the game against Algeria in right back and showed glimpses of the player he was before his long-term injury. Playing in his first Super Eagles game since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Ebuehi moved the ball well in attack and kept his line from the right side of defence.

Zaidu Sanusi (7/10)

Making his debut against Algeria and his second appearance in the game against Tunisia, Sanusi was another solid player. He defended well against the likes of Riyad Mahrez and caught the eyes with the way he bombed forward. He also knows how to whip in those crosses with his left foot.

Kevin Akpoguma (3/10)

A second-half appearance in the first game but started the second. Played off position in right back so he could only contribute to the defence and nothing much going forward.

Kenneth Omeruo (3/10)

Was on from start to finish in the second game but struggled at times. Was easily dribbled past in the lead up to Tunisia’s goal.

Chidozie Awaziem (3/10)

Made a second-half appearance at central defence against Algeria and managed to help keep the score at 1-1.

Jamilu Collins (1/10)

Didn’t do much when he came on for Sanusi in the second half of the game against Algeria.

Midfielders

Semi Ajayi (3/10)

Gernot Rohr continued with Semi Ajayi in defensive midfield for both games and the experiment failed again. Lacked positional awareness in the midfield and had no good moment with the ball on his feet.

Frank Onyeka (2/10)

Played just the first half of the game against Algeria and seemed confused about his role on the pitch. Not a fine debut.

Alex Iwobi (6/10)

Had good showing in both games. Against Algeria, he was always trying to make things happen and always moved the attack anytime he had the ball. He was better against Tunisia, playing fine passes all around the pitch from a deeper role.

Mikel Agu (2/10)

Made a second appearance against Algeria and helped regain balance in midfield. Apart from that, he didn’t do much.

Samson Tjani (1/10)

Made his debut with an 85th-minute appearance but had no time to do anything.

Forwards

Samuel Chukwueze (4/10)

Was on from the start for both games but failed to disturb the opposition defence. Chukwueze looked like a play short on confidence. His dribbles were not connecting and he failed to get space for himself to trouble the goalkeepers.

Samuel Kalu (3/10)

Played just 50 minutes in the first game with only his dribbling abilities on show. Failed to put any effort on target even from a good area on one occasion.

Paul Onuachu (2/10)

Onuachu had 67 minutes to forget against Algeria. In truth, the team failed to play to his strength but with no crosses to use his physique for, he failed to make any impact.

Ahmed Musa (5/10)

Came on to no impact against Algeria and was on from the start against Tunisia spearheading the attack. He caused a slew of troubles for the Tunisian defence and won a penalty which Kelechi Iheanacho missed.

Kelechi Iheanacho (5/10)

Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

ALSO READ: Super Eagles manage 1-1 draw with Tunisia

Scored Super Eagles’ only goal from the friendly game. The goal against Tunisia was well taken but he missed a penalty shortly after he got on the scoresheet. Still put in a decent shift in both games.

Moses Simon (4/10)

Came on late against Algeria and was on from the start in the game against Tunisia. In that game, he had some good runs and combined well with the left-back Sanusi and Iheanacho. He, however, failed with his final balls.

Chidera Ejuke (1/10)

Came on against Tunisia and apart from showing that he could dribble, he didn’t look like he was up for the moment.

Cyriel Dessers (1/10)

Cyriel Dessers didn't have enough time to show himself (Twitter/Cyriel Dessers) Twitter

Made his debut but didn’t have enough time to show himself.