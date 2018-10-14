How Super Eagles players rated in the 4-0 win over Libya

Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles players' rating in the 4-0 win over Libya

The Super Eagles took all three points after a 4-0 thrashing of Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Saturday, October 13.

Odion Ighalo netted a hattrick at the Godswill Akpabio  International Stadium in Uyo while Samuel Kalu rounded up the scoring.

But how did the Super Eagles perform in the game?

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

A clean sheet for a goalkeeper means he did something right. Did well to dive smartly to save a header which kept Nigeria in the game. The shortfall was with the ball on his feet and distribution.

6/10

Shehu Abdullahi (Right-back)

Shehu Abdullahi play Shehu Abdullahi (Victor Modo)

 

Had a fine start to the game before he got injured in the 19-minute. Defended and attacked well down the right, he was a huge miss after he was substituted.

5/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defender)

William Troost-Ekong play William Troost-Ekong (Victor Modo)

 

Held the line well with his defensive partner. Was quick and sharp when chasing the long balls and was solid in the air too. Led well from the back also.

7/10

Leon Balogun (Central defender)

Had some problems dealing with Anis Mohamed Saltou who asked a host of questions of him with his aerial threat and ball holding for most parts of the game.

5/10

Jamilu Collins (Left-back)

Jamilu Collins play Jamilu Collins (Victor Modo)

 

Looked overwhelmed in the opening minutes but recovered slowly to put in an average performance. Didn’t look solid in defence and wasn’t much of a threat offensively. Was however unlucky not to have scored in a rare foray upfront.

5/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive midfield)

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi (Victor Modo)

 

Another brilliant game from the Super Eagles midfielder. Wilfred Ndidi dictated the tempo of the game for most parts, had some good long passes which caused a lot of troubles for the Libyan defence.

8/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Central midfield)

Oghenekaro Etebo play Oghenekaro Etebo (Victor Modo)

 

Another strong performance in midfield for Etebo. Never stopped running and had some important interceptions to disrupt the Libyans.

8/10

Alex Iwobi (Central midfield)

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi (Twitter/Alex Iwobi)

 

Had an average first half after failing to take charge of the game but recovered well to caused a lot of troubles for the opposition with his passes. Looked dangerous anytime he had the ball.

8/10

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Not the best of games for Musa, but he worked hard at the right channel, defended well and caused some problems for the Libyans.

6/10

Samuel Kalu (Forward)

Grew into the game after difficult opening minutes and caused a lot of troubles for the Libyans. Capped his performance with a brilliant goal at the end.

7/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo (Victor Modo)

 

What more could be asked of a striker who scored three goals in a game. Was an absolute menace for the Libyan defence, caused a lot of problems with his runs and was difficult to contain physically. Then his hattrick. Super performance.

9/10

Substitutes

Ola Aina (Right-back)

Called into action just after 19 minutes and had a difficult first half. He looked tired just a few minutes. He however defended well on one-on-one situations.

5/10

Isaac Success (Striker)

Came on for the hat-trick hero Ighalo and caused some problems for the Libyan defence with his run.

4/10

Henry Onyekuru (Forward)

An 81st minute substitute for Musa and got into some dangerous areas with his pace. Was unable to finish off a fine move but assisted the fourth goal after dazzling the goalkeeper with his nimble feet before passing to Kalu.

5/10

