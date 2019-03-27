The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba erupted just after nine seconds with a goal from Paul Onuachu which was enough to seal the win over Egypt who were without star forward Mohammed Salah.

How did the Super Eagles players fare in the game?

Daniel Akpeyi (Goalkeeper)

Didn't have much to do in the game but remain focused all through the first half.

4/10

Shehu Abdullahi (Right-back)

Defended well all through the game but didn't connect well with Henry Onyekuru on the right. Did his job nonetheless.

6/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence)

Stand-in captain of the day, William Troost-Ekong continues to show how much he has improved this season. He was solid again at the back and organised the defence well for Nigeria.

7/10

Leon Balogun (Central defence)

Back in the starting XI, Balogun had a good game at the back. He defended well and was very good with the ball at his feet, launching the attack a couple of times. He made a last-ditch tackle late in the game after he was caught out of position to stop the Egyptians from scoring.

6/10

Jamilu Collins (Left back)

His best game for the Super Eagles, Collins held down the left hand side of defence although he did allow a couple of crosses from that area.

5/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive midfield)

Hardly puts a wrong foot for the Super Eagles. Was tenacious again in the middle and helped moved the ball into good areas.

6/10

John Ogu (Central midfield)

Played the game with his usual calm and helped the Super Eagles keep the ball well. He set up the early goal with a fine pass. Had a couple of deft touches and passes.

7/10

Alex Iwobi (Midfield)

Better performance from the Arsenal game than the last one. Held the ball well and strong with it also. Didn't get that defence splitting pass but did well in the game.

5/10

Henry Onyekuru (Forward)

Started the game slowly but grew into it and was hard to stop. He beat his markers several times in the game with only his final balls failing him. He also helped out in defence a couple of times.

6/10

Moses Simon (Forward)

Nota bad outing from the diminutive forward, got into nice areas and dribbled well. Kept possession well too and was also dangerous.

6/10

Paul Onuachu (Striker)

Best Super Eagles player of the evening. Was a physical menace to the Egyptian defence who could not handle him. Was good with everything, caused some problems with his nimble feet and caught everything from the air. A performance complimented with his wonderful early goal.

9/10

Substitutes

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Goalkeeper)

Game on at halftime and made two good saves later in the game. Commanded his area well too.

Semi Ajayi (Defensive midfield)

Came in for injured Ogu and helped keep it tight in the middle.

Oghenekaro Etebo (Midfield)

Was full of running when he came on for Iwobi.

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Had little time to do much when he came in late for Onuachu.

Same as Effiong Ndifreke (right back) and Ikouwem Udo (Left back) when they came on for Abdullahi and Simon late in the game.