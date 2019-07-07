The Super Eagles of Nigeria have sent the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon packing from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a 3-2 win on Saturday, July 6.

An Odion Ighalo brace and a goal from Alex Iwobi were enough for Nigeria to come from behind to beat Cameroon 3-2 in Alexandria.

Twitter

It was a fantastic evening especially for the forwards who got high ratings from their performances in the game while the defence had a game to forget.

This is how the Super Eagles fared in the game.

Daniel Akpeyi (Goalkeeper)

Back in the starting XI and was beaten twice by the Cameroonians. There was little he could do with both goals but it would have helped if he was quicker in his dives on both occasions.

5/10

Chidozie Awaziem (Right-back)

Awaziem, a trained central defender continues at right-back for the Super Eagles and it was an average performance from him. Had a hard time tracking the quick Christian Bassogog and could not stop the Cameroonian forward from crossing for the assist for the Lions’ first goal.

Redeemed himself by sending in a cross himself that led to Nigeria’s second goal.

5/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defender)

Troost-Ekong was guilty of bad positioning several times during the game and especially in the 44th minute. Didn’t read the situation well to quickly get in position behind his partner Kenneth Omeruo who had gone to head the ball. Omeruo missed the ball and Troost-Ekong wasn’t there to intercept before Clinton N'jie raced on to give Cameroon the lead.

5/10

Kenneth Omeruo (Central defence)

Gets the share of the blame for the two goals Nigeria conceded in the game. The first one was on him as he couldn’t clear a cross that led to Cameroon’s first goal in the game. For the second goal, he got out of position to contest a header which he missed and watched as N’Jie raced towards goal with the ball before scoring.

Omeruo got better later on in the game but by that standard he has set himself off in the tournament, this was his worst game by a mile.

4/10

Ola Aina (Left-back)

Had an average game and was also at fault for Cameroon’s second. Aina was caught out of position from a header and couldn’t catch up with N’Jie who went on to score for the Indomitable Lions.

5/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Midfield)

Covered enough grounds during the game and defended well from the middle. Still failed to dictate the pace of the game from midfield.

6/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Midfield)

Played with his usual energy but lacked the creativity in midfield. Offered enough grit in the middle alongside Ndidi but still failed going forward.

6/10

Alex Iwobi (Midfield)

Getty Images

Had a poor first half but he improved as the game went on and scored the winner. Wasn’t able to dominate the game in midfield often opting for the simple passes and easy way out. Need to take more risk.

7/10

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Had a busy even and offered width and penetration from the wings. Played closer to goal than in previous games and had an important assist for the equaliser.

7/10

Moses Simon (Forward)

Played well with lots of defensive duties throughout his stay on the pitch but couldn’t create anything from the right.

5/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

AFP

Ighalo put in a Man of the Match performance with a brace and an assist. Was always in the right place at the right time and dropped deep intelligently to pick up the ball several times- in the case of Nigeria’s third goal when he picked up a pass from deep and played in Iwobi who went on to score.

Brilliant game from the striker who now has three goals in AFCON 2019.

10/10

Substitutes

Samuel Chukwueze (Forward)

Came on for Simon in the 60th minute to stretch the Cameroonian defence and caused some problems for them.

4/10

Paul Onuachu (Striker)

Came on for Ighalo but didn’t have any moment of impact.

Leon Balogun (Defender)

Came on in the last minute for Iwobi and had no time to make any meaningful contribution.