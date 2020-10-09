Super Eagles players in Austrian camp test negative to coronavirus ahead of the friendly game against Algeria.

All Super Eagles players in camp in Austria have tested negative to coronavirus ahead of the friendly game against Algeria.

As required by the COVID-19 protocols, all the players were subjected to coronavirus tests before the friendly game against Algeria on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Just a few hours before the friendly game, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced that all the results came back negative.

The announcement came after reports emerged that four players had tested positive for COVID-19.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo had come out to dismiss the reports revealing that the players were all waiting for the results.

"Big game tomorrow against Algeria... corona virus tests done and results are not out yet.. but everyone in the team are strong.. please disregard every fake news. We don’t have our results yet so there are no positives in the camp," Omeruo said.

Nigeria lost the friendly 1-0 and will face Tunisia in another game on Tuesday, October 13.