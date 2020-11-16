22 Super Eagles players and the coaching crew had to undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival in Sierra Leone on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the International Airport in Lungi.

The Super Eagles are in the country for their second leg of a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the host.

Nigeria's delegation left Benin City with a chartered flight to Sierra Leone for the second-leg of the double-header against the host after the dramatic 4-4 draw at home on Friday, November, 13.

On arrival at the International Airport in Lungi, the team was welcomed by officials of the Nigeria High Commission and some members of the Sierra Leone Football Association.

But there was drama at the airport as Sierra Leonean immigration officials insisted that the Nigerian players and officials must undergo COVID-19 tests right at the airport.

According to Ademola Olajire, the Media Officier of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the officials insisted on the tests despite being provided with evidence that all delegation members did the tests and all returned negative just hours before boarding their flight in Benin City.

Not even efforts by the top officials from the Nigeria High Commission could make the Sierra Leonean immigration officials change their stance, Olajire said in an email to journalists.

The players and crew did undergo the tests before they were allowed to board the ferry to the Sierra Leonean capital Freetown where the game will hold on Tuesday, November 17.

The Super Eagles checked in at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Freetown just before 3 pm local time (4 pm in Nigeria). They later headed to the Siaka Stevens Stadium (the venue of Tuesday's match) for a training session.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to seal qualification to AFCON 2021 with a win and bounce back after drawing the first leg 4-4 despite being 4-0 just before halftime.

Gernot Rohr's men are still top of Group L of the qualifiers with seven points.