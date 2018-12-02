Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles players congratulate Super Falcons on AWCON title

The Super Eagles players lauded the achievement of the Super Falcons on their official social media accounts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles play The Super Eagles are proud of their women counterparts (NFF)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have praised the Super Falcons players after they beat the Bayana Bayana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) on Saturday, December 1.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are undoubtedly the best women's team in Africa after their third consecutive triumph on the continent.

The Super Eagles were last champions of Africa at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in South Africa.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons have had their say on the Super Falcons victory (CAF)

 

The team have since struggled to participate in recent times but picked up a ticket to the 2019 edition after a 1-1 draw against South Africa.

Some members of the Super Eagles expressed their delight on the achievements of the Super Falcons victory on their various social media account.

Reactions

Super Eagles stand-in captain Ahmed Musa was among the first to congratulate the Super Falcons on their victory.

Super Falcons play Super Falcons are champions of Africa for the 9th time (CAF)

In a statement on his official Twitter account he said, "Congratulations @NGSuper_Falcons Champion Of Africa            #alwaythebest"

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun also praised the Super Falcons on Twitter.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are expected to compete at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup (CAF)

He said, "We fly high, no lie, you know this!! Congrats to our @NGSuper_Falcons on that major achievement!."

Hapoel Be'er Sheva midfielder John Ogu also congratulated the Super Falcons on Twitter.

He said, "Congrats to our girls ."

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo praised the Super Falcons through a post on his official Instagram account.

He said, "CHAMPIONS OF AFRICA ONCE MORE                          .  Pls tag them all.  Cc @AsisatOshoala @EBIONOME @oparanozie9 @OrdegaF nnadozie_chiamaka osinachiohale okobingozi @thenff  felicidades chicas "

 

The Super Eagles return to action when they take on Seychelles in their next AFCON qualifier scheduled for 2019 while Thomas Dennerby has stated that he want the Super Falcons to begin preparation for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled to hold in France.

