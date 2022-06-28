Top 10 memorable Super Eagles of Nigeria games

Pulse Nigeria

10 Sao Tome and Principe

The recent African Cup of Nations qualifier saw the Super Eagles travel to Sao Tome. Heavy on favorites, it was little to no surprise when the goals started coming in.

Victor Osimhen scored 4 times and also gave two assists, with Terem Moffi scoring a brace. The game ended 10-0, as Nigeria recorded it's highest ever win in football.

Pulse Nigeria

9 Algeria

Nigeria had played the 2018 world cup qualifiers in what many described as a "group of death". However, if there's anyone that would get close to such, it was Nigeria putting them through it as the Super Eagles railroaded the whole group.

In the match against Algeria, Nigeria absolutely dominated, and it was less surprising when the Eagles went 2-0 up. Algeria pulled one back through Nabil Bentaleb, but it was just consolation, as Victor Moses put the game to bed in extra time of 90 minutes to secure Nigeria a 3-1 win.

Pulse Nigeria

8 Tahiti

At the 2013 Confederations Cup, Nigeria were grouped with Spain, Uruguay and Tahiti. The game against Tahiti was one the Eagles needed to win to have a chance of qualifying, and they didn't fail to impress.

The Eagles won the game 6-1, with former striker, Nnamdi Oduamadi scoring a hattrick in the match and two own goals from Tahiti to boost the qualification hopes of Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

7 Kenya

The qualifiers for the 2010 world cup was not an easy journey for the Super Eagles, especially as they needed results in Tunisia to go their way, while all they had to do against Kenya was win.

Kenya had taken the lead, but goals from Obafemi Martins and Yakubu saw Nigeria pull ahead. It would last long however, as Kenya equalized.

Being a team with so much confidence and quality, it showed, as Martins got the winner for Nigeria, as the Super Eagles qualified to the world cup after Tunisia failed to win.

Pulse Nigeria

6 South Africa

At the semi final of the 2019 African Cup of Nations, many saw this fixture as a "rivalry". Chukwueze had put Nigeria ahead, after gliding through the South African defense and then putting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Zungu however leveled the game for South Africa in the 71st minute. But defender William Troost-Ekong would win the game for Nigeria, scoring a powerful header from a corner in the 89th minute. A huge 2-1 win!

Pulse Nigeria

5 Iceland

At the 2018 world cup, Nigeria had to win to even stand a chance of going through to the Round of 16, especially after losing to group favorite, Croatia.

Again, a brace from Ahmed Musa would see Nigeria scale through 2-0 winners in the game.

The best of the two was his run in field from the right before putting the ball past the goalkeeper, making him Nigeria's top scorer at the world cup.

Pulse Nigeria

4 Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast at the 2013 African Cup of Nations were heads on favorites, and when the fixture against the Super Eagles was finalized, many tipped them as favorites. With stars like Drogba, Yaya You're, Kalou, etc, it's very little wonder.

However, with Mikel absolutely bossing the midfield, and goals from Emmanuel Amunike and Sunday Mbah, Nigeria stunned the Elephants, going on to win the tie 2-1. A super win got the Eagles.

Pulse Nigeria

3 Burkina Faso

Nigeria got into the finals of the 2013 African Cup of Nations, having not even started the tournament as favorites.

What was even more impressive was that their fellow finalists, Burkina Faso were also far from being favorites in anyone's books as both teams had been in the same group.

The winning goal of the game was scored by Sunday Mbah, from an almost unlikely move. Winning 1-0, Nigeria won the trophy again after almost 20 years.

Pulse Nigeria

2 Mali

The semi final of the Nations Cup saw Nigeria lock horns with Mali, and while many thought it would be a closely contested game, that was far from the case from the beginning till the end of the game.

The Super Eagles dominated from the beginning till the end of the game, and it was little wonder when the scoreline came up and Nigeria emerged 4-1 winners at the end of the game, scoring all 4 gold before the 70th minute.

Pulse Nigeria

1 Argentina

The 2014 World cup match was a brilliant one for many who watched it. Notwithstanding the fact that Nigeria lost, the Super Eagles however gave an impressive showing, as they held out to a 3-2 loss to Argentina.