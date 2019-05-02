The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play friendly games against Senegal and Zimbabwe ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced.

Nigeria will be competing in their 18th AFCON tournament in Egypt and have been drawn in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

Ahead of the tournament, the NFF have revealed that the Super Eagles camp will first face Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Saturday, June 8 before another friendly against Senegal this time in Egypt on Sunday, June 16.

The Super Eagles camp ahead of AFCON 2019 will open in Asaba on Sunday, June 2 before they fly out to Egypt for the final camping.

Zimbabwe and Senegal are also preparing for AFCON 2019 with the former in Group A alongside host Egypt, DR Congo, and Uganda while the latter are in Group C alongside Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

Senegal are the number one-ranked African team on the FIFA Ranking while Zimbabwe are 110th in world football.

“We have sealed the matches with the Warriors of Zimbabwe and the Lions of Teranga and these are two matches we are really looking forward to,” NFF president Amaju Pinnick said in a statement on the federation’s website.

“There cannot possibly be a better way to get into the AFCON spirit than playing the number one –ranked team in Africa just before the finals begin.”

The Super Eagles will kick off their AFCON 2019 campaign with a game against Burundi on Saturday, June 22.

They will also take on Guinea on Wednesday, June 26 and Madagascar on Sunday, June 30 also in the group stage.