﻿The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the Pharaohs of Egypt﻿ in an International friendly encounter scheduled for the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

The Super Eagles played their final game of 2018 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in November 2018 against the Cranes of Uganda.

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have concluded that the newly constructed stadium should host the Super Eagles next games after an agreement with the Delta State Government.

Nigeria

Both teams have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with one game left in the series.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed the friendly will take place after they face off with the Niger Republic and Nigeria battle Seychelles in the last respective 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium is named after one of Nigeria’s football icons who captained and coached Nigeria to AFCON triumphs.

The game is expected to take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, four days after the Super Eagles take on Seychelles at the same venue.

The Super Eagles last faced the [haroahs in a 2017 AFCON qualifier and will hope to avenge their defeat which prevented the country from participating at the tournament.

Nigeria and Egypt have faced off 18 times with five draws, seven wins for the Super Eagles and five wins or the Pharaohs.