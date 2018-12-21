The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international friendly in 2019.

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), already stated that the Super Eagles will face a top African side in a friendly game.

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) have come out to announce that the their national team will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly.

Both Egypt and Nigeria have sealed qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)and have decided to begin preparation for the tournament.

The two teams were previously in the same group in the qualification series for the 2017 AFCON and the Pharaohs edged the Super Eagles to the top spot with a 1-1 draw in Nigeria and a narrow 1-0 win in Alexandria, Egypt and went on to advance to the final of the tournament.

The game is expected to come days before the Super Eagles take on Seychelles in their final group game of the qualification series.

Nigeria and Egypt have faced off 18 times, the Super Eagles have the edge with seven wins, while the Pharaohs have five wins and they have drawn five times.