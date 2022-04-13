Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Mexico in friendly

The Super Eagles will aim to bounce back with a win against Mexico in Texas.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the El Tri of Mexico

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game.

The friendly encounter between the two nations was confirmed with a statement on the official social media accounts of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

According to the NFF the game between Nigeria and Mexico will take place in the United States of America.

The friendly fixture comes after the Super Eagles of Nigeria were edged by the Black Stars of Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick finally broke his silence about the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the World Cup apologzing to football fans in the country.

The Super Eagles will now help Mexico prepare for their World Cup campaign later this year,

The game scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup
Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup Pulse Nigeria

This was confirmed with a statement by the NFF on social media.

The message said, "Nigeria’s @NGSuperEagles will face the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. #SoarSuperEagles."

Failure to qualify for the World Cup means the Super Eagles will now turn their attention to qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast next year June.

