Mexican FA have announced a friendly against Super Eagles of Nigeria in July

Through their national team's Twitter handle, Mexico on Tuesday, May 18, announced that they will be playing Nigeria in a friendly game on Thursday, July 3, in Los Angeles.

"On July 3 we will face Nigeria," the Mexican National Team announced on their Twitter.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are yet to confirm the friendly game.

Nigeria have met Mexico just five times with three draws and two defeats.

Nigeria lost to Mexico on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 1995 King Fahd Cup (later rebranded as the FIFA Confederations Cup).

Since 2007, both countries have faced each other three times in a friendly which ended in a draw.