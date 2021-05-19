RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mexican FA have announced a friendly against Super Eagles of Nigeria in July

Authors:

Steve Dede

Another friendly game confirmed for Nigeria in July.

Super Eagles of Nigeria will play a friendly game against Mexico (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

Mexican Football Federation have announced a friendly game for their national team against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in July 2021.

Recommended articles

Through their national team's Twitter handle, Mexico on Tuesday, May 18, announced that they will be playing Nigeria in a friendly game on Thursday, July 3, in Los Angeles.

"On July 3 we will face Nigeria," the Mexican National Team announced on their Twitter.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are yet to confirm the friendly game.

Nigeria have met Mexico just five times with three draws and two defeats.

Nigeria lost to Mexico on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 1995 King Fahd Cup (later rebranded as the FIFA Confederations Cup).

Since 2007, both countries have faced each other three times in a friendly which ended in a draw.

The Super Eagles will use the game to prepare for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which will kick-off in September.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Four armed robbers who raped 4-month pregnant woman jailed 72 years

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Comedian Princess says she'll win someday as Baba Ijesha is granted bail