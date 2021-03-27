The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with two games to go in the qualifiers.

Eight points from two games were enough for the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for AFCON 2021 from Group L of the qualifiers.

Nigeria before Group L Matchday 5 fixtures needed just a point from two games to reach the competition, but a goalless draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone on Saturday, March 27, 2021 meant that the Super Eagles went through with eight points.

With the goalless draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone, played before Nigeria’s away game at the Benin Republic, the Super Eagles have an unmountable lead over the two countries.

With two countries to qualify from Group L, all that is now left for the Super Eagles is to play to finish top of the group.

AFCON 2021 will be Nigeria’s 19th AFCON competition with just three titles. The Super Eagles won the titles at Nigeria 1980, Tunisia 94 and South Africa 2013.

The Super Eagles last won the AFCON title in 2013 (AFCON) title

The Super Eagles hold the record of being the most decorated team in AFCON history, with 15 medals: three gold, four silver and eight bronze.

Nigeria failed to win a medal in just three AFCON competition in which it participated.