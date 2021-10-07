Super Eagles of Nigeria suffer shock defeat to Central Africa Republic in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Nigeria hosted CAR at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in their third group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The first half was a bore-fest with both side struggling to create anything.

The Super Eagles got better in the second half but failed to score before the visitors scored a late goal to stun their more prolific hosts.

Kal Namnganda snuck past the central defence pairing of William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun to finish past Francis Uzoho.

The Super Eagles still lead Group C of the African qualifiers with six points with Cape Verde and CAR following with four points.