The Super Eagles of Nigeria have an upward movement in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

In the new ranking, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the 32nd football country in the world, four places from the 36th place they occupied in the last ranking released in February.

The movement also saw the Super Eagles move up to third in Africa, only behind Senegal and Tunisia.

Algeria and Morocco make up the top five countries in Africa. Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Cote d’Ivoire complete the top 10 teams in Africa.

The Super Eagles, after the last ranking, played two games which they won, the 1-0 win over The Benin Republic and a 3-0 win over Lesotho in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The results of the games, however, played a minor impact in the ranking.

Belgium remain the number one country in world football with no movement in the top six.

France, Brazil, England, Portugal, Spain are after Belgium while Italy, Argentina, Uruguay and Denmark complete the top 10.