The Super Eagles of Nigeria have remained in 31st position in the latest FIFA Ranking which is unchanged all through.

Nigeria have been in 31st position on the FIFA Ranking since the ranking which was released in November 2019 and it remained like that in December 2019 and February 2020..

With no ranking released in January, the Super Eagles have maintained that same position in the first FIFA Ranking of the year which has no changes.

Senegal are the top team in Africa (Twitter/FootballSenegal) Twitter

With 1493 points, the Super Eagles remain the third-best team in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia. Algeria (35), Morocco (43) complete the top five. Ghana (46), Egypt (51), Cameroon (53), Mali (56) and Congo DR (56) complete the top 10.

There are no movements in the top 10 with Belgium, France, Brazil, England, Uruguay, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia leading the park.