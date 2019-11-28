The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up four places in the most recent FIFA Ranking released by world football governing body.

The Super Eagles who were 35th in the last ranking, have moved up to 31st in the ranking released on Thursday, November 28.

Despite the rise in the world ranking, Nigeria remain on the third position in the African ranking behind Senegal who are 20th in the world and Tunisia who occupy the 27th position. African champions Algeria (35) and Morocco (43) are also in the top five positions.

Ghana (47), Egypt (51), Cameroon (53), Mali (56), Congo DR (56) complete Africa’s top 10.

The Super Eagles in the last month got two wins out of two in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers although the victories weren’t the only factors that contributed to the rise.

Belgium remain the best country in world football followed by world champions France, Brazil, England and Uruguay.

Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top 10.

African Ranking

(1) Senegal (2) Tunisia (3) Nigeria (4) Algeria (5) Morocco (6) Ghana (7) Egypt (8) Cameroon (9) Mali (10) Congo DR.

World Ranking

(1) Belgium (2) France (3) Brazil (4) England (5) Uruguay (6) Croatia (7) Portugal (8) Spain (9) Argentina (10) Colombia