In the new ranking released by FIFA on Thursday, April 4, the Super Eagles moved up after two months in the 46th position.

With the new movement, Nigeria are now the third African country on the ranking with Senegal (23) and Tunisia (28) the only countries above the Super Eagles.

Morocco (45) and Congo DR (46) make complete the top five while Ghana (49), Cameroon (54), Egypt (57), Burkina Faso (58) and Mali (65) complete the top 10.

The Super Eagles after the last ranking played two games which they won, the 3-1 win over Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier and a friendly 1-0 win over Egypt both in Asaba in March.

The results of the games, however, played a little impact in the ranking.

In the World Ranking, Belgium continue to lead followed by reigning world champions France and Brazil.

In the fourth position are England after displacing Croatia who drop one place to fifth.

Uruguay, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark complete the top 10.