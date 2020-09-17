The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up two places in the new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

It is the first FIFA Ranking released since April 2020 and Nigeria are still the third-best African team in the ranking.

In the ranking last released in April, Nigeria were in 31st position in the world ranking and third in Africa.

It should be noted that recent results only don't determine positions on the FIFA Ranking which is done with an account of all internationals games played over the course of four years.

In the ranking, only Senegal who are 20th and Tunisia 26th on the world ranking are ranked higher than Nigeria from Africa.

Algeria (35) and Morocco (43)) make up the top five African countries in the world ranking.

Ghana (46), Egypt (51), Cameroon (53), Mali (57) and Congo DR (57) complete the top 10 African countries in the ranking.

The top four are unchanged from the last ranking with Belgium, France, Brazil and England while Portugal moved two places to fifth.

Uruguay dropped to sixth with Spain, Croatia, Argentina and Colombia making up the top 10.

World Ranking

(1) Belgium (2)France (3) Brazil (4) England (5) Portugal (6)Uruguay (7) Spain (8) Croatia (9) Argentina (10) Colombia

African Ranking

(1) Senegal (2) Tunisia (3) Nigeria (4) Algeria (5) Morocco (6) Ghana (7) Egypt (8) Cameroon (9) Mali (10) Congo DR