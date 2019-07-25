The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up 12 places in the new FIFA Ranking from 45th to 33rd.

The new ranking was released on Thursday, July 25 just a week after the Super Eagles of Nigeria won the bronze medal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to confirm their place as the third-best team in African football.

Nigeria’s performance at AFCON 2019 is however not the reason for the jump as ranking is not based solely on current results. Older results also have an impact on recent scores.

In the new ranking, the Super Eagles are third in Africa below Senegal who are in 20th place and Tunisia who are the 29th country in world football.

Nigeria are above newly crowned African champions Algeria who jumped 28 places and Morocco who are 41st.

Egypt (49), Ghana (50), Cameroon (53), Congo DR (56) and Côte d’Ivoire (57) complete the top 10.

Belgium remain the number one country in world football with Brazil in the second position after moving up one place and followed by France, England and Uruguay.

Portugal, Croatia, Colombia, Spain and Argentina complete the top 10.

African Ranking

(1) Senegal (2)Tunisia (3) Nigeria (4) Algeria (5) Morocco (6) Egypt (7) Ghana (8) Cameroon (9) Congo DR (10) Cote d'Ivoire

World Ranking

(1) Belgium, (2) Brazil, (3) France (4) England (5) Uruguay (6) Portugal (7) Croatia (8) Colombia (9) Spain (10) Argentina