Super Eagles of Nigeria missing from CAF National Team of the Year

Tosin Abayomi
After failure to qualify for World Cup, CAF snubs Super Eagles for Team of the Year.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed the categories for 2022 awards.

On Thursday, June 30 2022 the nominees in several categories were revealed.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were snubbed in the Team of the Year while newly appointed Jose Peseiro was missing from the Coach of the Year shortlist.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles' wunderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award

Okocha, ex-Chelsea star top list of greatest African players without a CAF award

6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year award

  • Kamou Malo (Burkina Faso)
  • Amir Abdou (Comoros)
  • Carlos Quieroz (Egypt)
  • Pitso Mosimane (Al Ahly)
  • Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia)
  • Florent Ibenge (RS Berkane)
  • Vahid Halilhodzic (Morocco)
  • Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)
  • Aliou Cisse (Senegal)
  • Mandla Ncikazi (Orlando Pirates)
  • Burkina Faso
  • Cameroon
  • Comoros
  • Egypt
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • The Gambia
  • Mali
  • Morocco
  • Senegal
  • Tunisia

