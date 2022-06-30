The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed the categories for 2022 awards.
Super Eagles of Nigeria missing from CAF National Team of the Year
After failure to qualify for World Cup, CAF snubs Super Eagles for Team of the Year.
Recommended articles
On Thursday, June 30 2022 the nominees in several categories were revealed.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria were snubbed in the Team of the Year while newly appointed Jose Peseiro was missing from the Coach of the Year shortlist.
ALSO READ: Super Eagles' wunderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award
CAF Awards
Coach of the Year (Men)
- Kamou Malo (Burkina Faso)
- Amir Abdou (Comoros)
- Carlos Quieroz (Egypt)
- Pitso Mosimane (Al Ahly)
- Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia)
- Florent Ibenge (RS Berkane)
- Vahid Halilhodzic (Morocco)
- Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)
- Aliou Cisse (Senegal)
- Mandla Ncikazi (Orlando Pirates)
National Team of the Year (Men)
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Comoros
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- The Gambia
- Mali
- Morocco
- Senegal
- Tunisia
More from category
-
President Muhammadu Buhari gifted jersey in Portugal
-
Super Eagles of Nigeria missing from CAF National Team of the Year
-
Thiago Silva says Neymar “has to” join Chelsea - but here’s why it is a bad idea