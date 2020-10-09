The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a 1-0 loss to Algeria in a friendly game played on Friday, October 9, 2020.

A sixth-minute goal by Ramy Bensebaini was all Algeria needed to win the friendly game which they dominated in large parts at the Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt in Austria.

The Super Eagles did try to rally back with an equaliser but the efforts of the likes of Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Samuel Kalu were not enough.

This is Super Eagles’ first defeat since they lost to same Algeria in the semifinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in July 2019.

While Algeria continue with their winning run which now stretches to 19 games.