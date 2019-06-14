The Super Eagles of Nigeria are heading to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as the 45th best team on world football after they dropped three places from 42nd in the latest FIFA Ranking.

In the new ranking released on Thursday, June 14, Nigeria are 45th, three positions down from where they were at the last ranking in April 2019.

Despite the drop in position on the world stage, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are still third in Africa only behind Senegal who made jumped one place to 22nd and Tunisia in 25th position. Morocco in 47th place and Congo DR in 49th place complete the top five.

Ghana (50), Cameroon (51), Egypt (58), Burkina Faso (59), and Mali (62) make up the top 10 teams in Africa.

Super Eagles Group B opponents at AFCON 2019 Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar are 134th, 71st and 108 respectively in the ranking.

On the world stage, it’s unchanged at the top with Belgium, France, Brazil and England keeping their first, second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Portugal jumps two places upwards to get the 5th position although their triumph at the 2019 UEFA Nations League has little to do with the gain in points.

Croatia, Spain, Uruguay, Switzerland and Denmark complete the top 10.

Africa Ranking

(1) Senegal (2) Tunisia (3) Nigeria (4) Morocco (5) Congo DR (6) Ghana (7) Cameroon (8) Egypt (9) Burkina Faso (10) Mali

World Ranking

(1) Belgium (2) France (3) Brazil (4) England (5) Portugal (6) Croatia (7) Spain (8) Uruguay (9) Switzerland (10) Denmark