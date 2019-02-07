The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped two places from 44th to 46th position in the latest FIFA Ranking revealed on Thursday, February 7.

The Super Eagles have not been in action since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and international friendly encounter against the Cranes of Uganda.

Both games were played in November and the recent ranking suggest consecutive draws have brought the Super Eagles down.

The Super Eagles were in 44th position in the last FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, December 20 but fell two places in February.

African rankings

The Super Eagles fell from 44th to 46th on the world stage but maintained their position in the continental rankings.

Gernot Rohr’s team are still fourth in Africa, behind Senegal who are 24th and dropped one spot, Tunisia who dropped two spots are 28th and Morocco who dropped three spots to 43th.

World Rankings

On the international stage the top ten teams remained unmoved with the same position and points as the same rankings.

The top ten are Belgium, France, Brazil, Croatia, England, Portugal, Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark.

The Super Eagles will have a chance to improve on their rankings in March when they take on Seychelles in their final 2019 AFCON qualifier and an international friendly against the Pharaoh’s of Egypt.