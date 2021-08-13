The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a drop two places in the latest FIFA Ranking that FIFA released on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Super Eagles of Nigeria drop 2 places in new FIFA Ranking
The recent games against Cameroon had little effect in the ranking.
Nigeria had been in 32nd position in the last two rankings (April and May) but dropped to 34 in the latest ranking.
After the last ranking, the Super Eagles played two friendly games against Cameroon- a 1-0 loss and goalless draw- but the games have little effect in this drop.
In Africa, Nigeria also fell from third to fifth and are behind Senegal (21), Tunisia (28), Algeria(30) and Morocco (32).
Belgium is still the number one football country in the World Ranking, followed by Brazil, France, England and European champions Italy.
South America champions Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and the USA complete the top 10.
Africa
(1) Senegal (2) Tunisia (3) Algeria (4) (Morocco) (5) Nigeria (6) Egypt (7) Ghana (8) Cameroon (9) Cote d’Ivoire (10) Mali
World
(1) Belgium (2) Brazil (3) France (4) England (5) Italy (6) Argentina (7) Spain (8) Portugal (9) Mexico (10) USA
