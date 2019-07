Odion Ighalo netted a goal early in the game for the Super Eagles of Nigeria to edge the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the third place of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ighalo struck early, stabbing a ball from close range after the Tunisian defence had failed to clear a cross from Jamilu Collins.

The win gave the Super Eagles of Nigeria their eighth win in the third-place game of AFCON history.

Details shortly...